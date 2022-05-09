Hamilton Police seek suspect in arson on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police have released a video of a man walking quickly away from flaming garage at a residence on Hamilton Mountain last August in what is believed to be an arson.

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance into the identity of the arson suspect.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, shortly before 4:00a.m. Hamilton Police and Emergency partners responded to a house fire in the area Essling Avenue and Upper Wentworth Street in the City of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office conducted an investigation that determined the fire to be categorized as an Arson. CCTV images from the area captured a male suspect involved in this arson.

The CCTV footage shows the suspect enter a garage, intentionally start a fire and then leave the area on foot.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective George Gallant by calling 905-540-5085.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com