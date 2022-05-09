Halton Police looking for missing Burlington man

The Halton Regional Police Service is requesting assistance in locating 74-year-old Clifford “Ian” Keefer of Burlington.

Keefer was last seen at 5:15 pm on May 8, 2022 in the area of Mount Forest Drive in Burlington however investigators believe he may have travelled to the Niagara region.

Keefer is driving a black 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe with Ontario licence plate # KEEFE1.

Keefer is a white male with a heavy build. He is 5’6” tall with blue eyes, a shaved head and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue loafers, a blue denim shirt, and a blue vest with yellow lettering on the back that reads “legion” (see attached photo).

He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a poppy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

