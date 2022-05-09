The Bay Observer
Halton Police looking for missing Burlington man
Halton Police looking for missing Burlington man

May 9, 2022

The Halton Regional Police Service is requesting assistance in locating 74-year-old Clifford “Ian” Keefer of Burlington.

Keefer was last seen at 5:15 pm on May 8, 2022 in the area of Mount Forest Drive in Burlington however investigators believe he may have travelled to the Niagara region.

Keefer is driving a black 2009 Hyundai Sante Fe with Ontario licence plate # KEEFE1.

Keefer is a white male with a heavy build. He is 5’6” tall with blue eyes, a shaved head and a white goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue loafers, a blue denim shirt, and a blue vest with yellow lettering on the back that reads “legion” (see attached photo).

He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a poppy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Halton Regional Police Service
Media Relations
Phone: 905-825-4899
Email: corpcomm@haltonpolice.ca

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.

More information including resources, ways to assist and how to report a missing person can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/services-and-reporting/missing-persons.aspx.

