Burlington Seniors’ Centre upgrades will make facility more accessible

The Burlington Seniors’ Centre at 2285 New St. has completed renovations aimed at making the facility more accessible to persons with hearing, vision and mobility challenges.

The renovations at the Burlington Seniors’ Centre included:

•

o Improving ease of access to customer service areas and office space for both customers and staff using mobility devices

o Improving foyer space to reduce congestion as visitors with mobility aids move through the Bistro Lounge and enter and exit the Centre

o Creating an accessible outdoor space for future accessible raised bed gardens and seating

o Improving lighting and contrast at the customer service area for those with low-vision previously affected by glare from overhead sources

o Hearing loops installation

o Reducing barriers in programs and at service counters for those with hearing loss.

Information Session

Residents of all ages are invited to attend an in-person information session to learn about the work done to support the age-friendly and inclusive accessibility features. Participants will also hear from City and Canadian Hard of Hearing Association representatives. The public is welcome to participate and ask questions in the session.

Date: May 16, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Location: Burlington Seniors’ Centre, 2285 New St., Burlington

Hearing Loops

The City has installed Hearing Loops systems in many of the Burlington Seniors’ Centre community rooms, and also at Customer Service desks located at the Seniors’ Centre, and Haber, Tansley Woods and Brant Hills Community Centres, and Mountainside Recreation Centre.

For more information about the Burlington Seniors’ Centre and programming, visit burlington.ca/adult.

Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation, Community and Culture said, ““Remaining socially active and connected in our community has far-reaching benefits. Removing barriers to recreation services so that people can move, see and hear more easily is very important to the City of Burlington.”