Trudeau makes surprise visit to Kyiv, Bono entertains in the subway

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday, along with Deputy Prime Minister Krystia Freenland And Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. One of the purposes of the visit was to reopen the Canadian Embassy and welcome the ambassador back to the embattled capital. Trudeau with the Mayor of Irpin and a military official

The Kyiv Independent wrote, “Justin Trudeau visited the city of Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, and met its Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn. Following Trudeau’s visit, Markushyn said that the prime minister came to see Irpin with his own eyes and “was shocked” after visiting the homes of local residents who lived peacefully until the Russian occupiers came and destroyed many buildings in the city. The mayor said that he is hoping for Trudeau’s support in organizing efforts by the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to rebuild infrastructure in Irpin.”

While Trudeau was touring the Kyiv suburbs, U2 frontman Bono was in a Kyiv subway station doing some old-fashioned busking

The day also saw a surprise visit by US first lady Jill Biden who had been visiting NATO counties in the area. The US First Lady met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.