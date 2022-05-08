COVID Positivity rate in Ontario lowest since March

The province is reporting 1167 COVID hospitalizations—but not all Ontario hospitals provide statistics on weekends—still it is 1079 fewer cases that were reported a week ago. ICU cases were up by three cases from the previous day at 207. There were nine additional deaths reported. There were 12,827 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 12.2 percent-the lowest positivity rate since March 27. More than 16,000 vaccinations were conducted. There were 1.938 new cases of COVID reported with the caveat that new cases are undercounted due to testing limitations. Provincial figures showed Hamilton with 94 new cases and Halton 58.