80 to 1 longshot takes the Kentucky Derby

In a shocking upset, Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot came from nowhere to win the 148th running of the Kentucky derby. A $2 win ticket paid $163.60 to the handful of betters who picked this three year old. The only time that payoff was beaten was back in 1913 when Donerial came off at 91-1 to win that year’s Derby. Rich Strike wasn’t even supposed to be in the race, but a last-minute scratch opened up a slot for the horse. What an upset!! Watch the #KyDerby. pic.twitter.com/IdUPthNO4p— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022 This is what it’s about.👇 pic.twitter.com/v2PBfbP95i — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 7, 2022