80 to 1 longshot takes the Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby photo
In a shocking upset, Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot came from nowhere to win the 148th running of the Kentucky derby. A $2 win ticket paid $163.60 to the handful of betters who picked this three year old. The only time that payoff was beaten was back in 1913 when Donerial came off at 91-1 to win that year’s Derby. Rich Strike wasn’t even supposed to be in the race, but a last-minute scratch opened up a slot for the horse.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love1
Not Sure0