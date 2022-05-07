Two upcoming twin cities events in Burlington

The City of Burlington’s Mundialization Committee is celebrating spring with two events on Saturday, May 14, in honour of Burlington’s twin cities, Apeldoorn, The Netherlands and Itabashi, Japan.

Canada Netherlands Friendship Day – May 14, starting at 10 a.m.

The annual celebration of Canada Netherlands Friendship Day will recognize the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Canadian Armed Forces and the 17th anniversary of the City of Burlington’s twinning with the City of Apeldoorn. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, 440 Locust St, and will feature:

Raising of the Canadian and Dutch flags

Greetings from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, Consul General of the Netherlands, Harman Idema and Elizabeth Witmer, former Deputy Premier of Ontario

Presentation from B.T. Lindley Public School

Musical interludes by members of the Burlington Teen Tour Band

Apeldoorn and Burlington student artwork display.

Sakura Festival – May 14, starting at 1 p.m.

The Sakura Festival will celebrate the Japanese cherry blossom at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre from

1 to 3 p.m. The free event will offer:

Greetings from Mayor Marianne Meed Ward and Consul General of Japan, SASAYAMA Takuya

A Japanese drumming performance from Do Kon Daiko

A demonstration from Shudokan Family Karate

A Koto performance from Mari Kunsanagi and Logan Scott

A singing and shamisen performance from Ten Ten Canada, featuring TAKAHASHI Aki

A performance from dance group Sakuramai