Ontario reports 1563 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

The province is reporting 1563 COVID hospitalizations—a drop of almost 100 from the previous day’s reporting. ICU cases decreased by six to 204. There were 24 additional deaths reported. There were 14,521 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 13.1 percent. More than 29,000 vaccinations were conducted. There were 2,134 new cases of COVID reported with the caveat that new cases are undercounted due to testing limitations.

Hamilton hospitals are experiencing immense pressures due to critical staffing shortages, and high demand for care. 353 Hamilton hospital workers are self-isolating due to COVID exposure. Because of staff shortages and capacity issues it has been become necessary to transfer 31 critical patients outside the local hospital jurisdiction. There does appear to be some improvement in the hospitalization picture in Hamilton with a decrease of six cases to 127 and one less ICU case—now stated as “less than seven.” Outbreaks also decrease by four to 26. Outbreaks at Shalom Village and St. Elizabeth’s were declared over. Hamilton reported two COVID related deaths. Halton reported one fewer hospitalization at 28 and two deaths. With the usual disclaimer about testing limitations resulting in undercounts of new cases, Hamilton showed 123, a decrease of four and Halton had 67, a decline of 12.