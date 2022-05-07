Leaders sticking to the script in first weekend of the campaign

All four party leaders were on the campaign trail in the first weekend since the election writ was dropped. Premier Doug Ford was in Sault Ste Marie promising to construct an all-weather road to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire in Northwestern Ontario. He said the Liberals and NDP talked about infrastructure projects like improved highways but did nothing. He did not have an answer for a reporter who wanted top know if he was going to restore passenger rail service north of the Soo as he dis in northeastern Ontario.

Liberal leader Stephen Del Duca continued to stress his plans for education at a rally in Ottawa. He promised to scrap the proposed Highway 413 and divert the money to schools, reiterating his promise to cap class sizes at 20 and to invest in new schools with better ventilation.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath was in Bowmanville talking about a home energy retrofit program, designed to lower hydro bills, reach net zero, and create 100,000 jobs. Green Party leader Mike Shreiner was campaigning in his home riding of Guelph,