Province reports 1662 COVID hospitalizations, 17 deaths

The province is reporting 1662 hospitalizations, down 14 from the previous day’s reporting. There are 210 ICU cases—an increase of five. There were 17,734 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 13.8 percent. There were 17 additional deaths reported. There were just under 30,000 vaccinations reported. Testing limitations result in new cases being undercounted, but with that caveat 2418 cases were reported—a decreased of nearly 300 from Thursday.

Hamilton Public Health reports the number of reported cases, wastewater signal, percent positivity, and number of individuals tested have recently begun to decrease, suggesting Hamilton is beyond the peak of transmission for this week. COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 11 to 133, while ICU cases were up by one to 7. There were two fewer outbreaks—the number now standing at 30. There was one additional COVID-related death reported. The number of hospital staff self-isolating went up by one to 375 which is placing continuing strain on the hospital system. Halton hospitalizations were unchanged at 29, Halton Public There were 127 new cases reported in Hamilton and 79 in Halton.