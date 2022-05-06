Joe Brant eases visitor restrictions

Joseph Brant Hospital has eased some of the restriction that were in place regarding visitors.

Effective immediately Essential Care Providers (ECPs) and visitors will not be declined entry to hospital based on their vaccination status. In addition, children 18 years and under may now visit loved ones in hospital under adult supervision, while wearing a face mask, if two years or older and passing the COVID-19 screening.

To maintain the health and safety of everyone who enters our hospital, all ECPs and visitors are still required to screen for symptoms of COVID-19, wear a face mask for the duration of their time in the hospital and wear any additional personal protective equipment as required. Those who fail screening will not be permitted entry, with very limited exceptions.

The following guidelines are in effect for ECPs and visitors:

• Ambulatory care: One (1) ECP may attend with a patient.

• Emergency care: The patient may identify up to two (2) ECPs. Only one (1) ECP can be at the patient’s side at any time.

• In-patient care: Two (2) ECPs are allowed at the bedside at the same time. This can include two adults or one adult and one child.

• Person in labour: Two (2) ECPs are permitted.

• In-patient end of life: Patients expected to pass within 72 hours are permitted up to four one-time, two-hour visits. Additional ECPs are permitted above those originally identified. Only two (2) ECPs may be at the bedside at a time.

• Patients under 18 years of age: Two (2) parents/legal guardians are permitted to accompany the patient or attend the bedside at the same time.

“We appreciate the support from our community, as our incredible team of staff and physicians have worked tirelessly to care for our patients and families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Eric Vandewall, President & CEO of Joseph Brant Hospital. “As the situation evolves, we are excited to now be able to re-evaluate the policies in place for our Essential Care Partners, as we know their presence is an important component of patient care.”