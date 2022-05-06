Hamilton hospitals transferring patients out of region, as staffing issues continue

Hamilton hospitals are experiencing immense pressures due to critical staffing shortages, and high demand for care. 353 Hamilton hospital workers are self-isolating due to COVID exposure. Because of staff shortages and capacity issues it has been become necessary to transfer 31 critical patients outside the local hospital jurisdiction. There does appear to be some improvement in the hospitalization picture in Hamilton with a decrease of six cases to 127 and one less ICU case—now stated as “less than seven.” Outbreaks also decrease by four to 26. Outbreaks at Shalom Village and St. Elizabeth’s were declared over. Hamilton reported two COVID related deaths. Halton reported one fewer hospitalization at 28 and two deaths. With the usual disclaimer about testing limitations resulting in undercounts of new cases, Hamilton showed 123, a decrease of four and Halton had 67, a decline of 12.

The province is reporting 1662 hospitalizations, down 14 from the previous day’s reporting. There are 210 ICU cases—an increase of five. There were 17,734 tests conducted, for a positivity rate of 13.8 percent. There were 17 additional deaths reported. There were just under 30,000 vaccinations reported. Testing limitations result in new cases being undercounted, but with that caveat 2418 cases were reported—a decreased of nearly 300 from Thursday.