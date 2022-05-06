Election 2022: John Best and Bill Kelly talk about the race so far

All three provincial leaders spent some time meeting virtually with the Big City Mayors’ Caucus today as they took the wraps off more of their parties’ platforms

Doug Ford who announced most of his platform in the weeks leading up to the election call was in Bowmanville to make an announcement Friday morning, and in the Oshawa and Durham region for other campaign stops and to canvass.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, was in Kitchener Friday morning to release his party’s education platform which includes reinstituting grade 13 as a 4-year pilot project

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath went to Brampton where she promised to build three hospitals. She also announced plans to spur building 1.5 Million houses and a quarter million affordable rentals.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner was in London party pledging to bolster the green economy through free tuition and guaranteed apprenticeships for thousands of young people.

The Bay Observer’s John Best and CHML’s Bill Kelly talked about the provincial election and the federal Conservative leadership Friday.