Calls for end to carnage as police investigate city’s 10th fatality involving a pedestrian

Social media is filling up with calls for council action in the wake of yet another fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Thursday shortly after 2:00p.m., a 49-year-old Hamilton woman operating a DARTS bus was stopped, preparing to pick up a passenger on Main Street West, near Locke Street in the City of Hamilton.

At this time, a 75-year-old female was operating a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Main Street approaching Locke Street. Witnesses say the Honda shot off the road with no sign of braking striking a building, and the 49-year-old bus operator as she was exiting her vehicle. One witness described the Honda as a tornado as it mounted the curb.

The 49-year-old driver was transported to hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. She becomes the tenth pedestrian killed on Hamilton streets this year.

The 75-year-old female driver of the 2012 Honda Civic did not suffer any injury.

At the time of the collision, the 75-year-old female driver was arrested at the scene and has since been released pending further investigation. Police say Impairment is not a factor in this collision.

Councillor Nrinder Nann has tweeted that she and Ward One councillor Maureen Wilson will be recommending some action for council.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Cruickshanks from the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com