Waterdown residents can weigh in on transportation master plan

Waterdown is set to become a much more pedestrian-friendly place. The Waterdown Transportation Master Plan study was recently endorsed by Council. The Report will be on public record for a minimum of 30 calendar days in accordance with the Municipal Class EA process. The “Review Period” will begin on April 29, 2022 and end on May 31, 2022. More than 300 people participated in community meetings to provide feedback to staff.

Two public information sessions and several public and stakeholder consultations were completed during the EA process.

At the conclusion of the study a report documenting the planning process undertaken and the recommendations reached was prepared.

The recommended projects for implementation are:

Eighteen streets for implementing traffic calming measures

Nine streets for implementing traffic infiltration prevention measures

Ten locations for improving pedestrian crossings

Multiuse path for Hamilton Street and sections of Dundas St. East

The study also recommended transit coverage to a wider area, increasing service hours and a Transit Node facility close to the intersection of Dundas Street East and Hamilton Street East. In addition, the study also recommended to undertake detailed studies for these four improvements.

Pedestrian crossing bridge from Sealey Park over the Canadian Pacific rail line to the west of Grindstone Creek

Pedestrian crossing bridge across Grindstone Creek from Church Street to Margaret Street Park.

Rerouting a cycling connection through Hamilton Street South, Barton Street and Griffin Road, crossing Mill Street, traversing the rear of existing properties on the east side of Mill Street and connecting back to Dundas Street

Extension of Clappison Avenue from Parkside Drive to North Waterdown Drive.

For complete details, click HERE