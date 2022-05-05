Province reports 1676 COVID hospitalizations, 32 deaths

The province is reporting 1676 COVID hospitalizations—a decrease of 22 from the previous day’s reporting. ICU cases increased by six to 205. There were 32 deaths reported. There were just under 18,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 13 percent-the lowest rate since late March. There were nearly 30,000 vaccinations administered. Testing has also shown 2,700 new cases—an undercount due to ongoing testing limitations.

Hamilton Public Health reports the number of reported cases, wastewater signal, percent positivity, and number of individuals tested have recently begun to decrease, suggesting Hamilton is beyond the peak of transmission for this week. COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by nine to 144, while ICU cases stayed unchanged at under six. There were four additional outbreaks—the number now standing at 32. There was one additional COVID-related death reported. The number of hospital staff self-isolating went up by more than 30 to 374 which is placing strain on the hospital system. Halton hospitalizations were up by four to 29, Halton Public Health reported four additional deaths. There were 124 new cases reported in Hamilton and 52 in Halton.