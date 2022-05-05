Police have suspect in a serious assault in custody—can’t find victim

Hamilton Police are investigating a serious daylight assault where they believe the victim has sustained a serious injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Parkdale Avenue North and Melvin Avenue for a report of a serious assault. The victim fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police have been unable to locate the victim and are concerned for the victim’s health and well-being.

Police are looking to locate Cody Comeau of Hamilton. He is described as 30 years-of-age, 5’10, thin build, approximately 140lbs. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater, dark grey shorts and black running shoes.

The suspect involved in this investigation has been arrested and there are no concerns for public safety.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating the victim are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Candace Culp at 905-546-2907 or Division Two Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.