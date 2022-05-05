Hamilton Public Health reports fewer COVID hospitalizations

Hamilton Public Health reports the number of reported cases, wastewater signal, percent positivity, and number of individuals tested have recently begun to decrease, suggesting Hamilton is beyond the peak of transmission for this week. COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by 11 to 133, while ICU cases were up by one to 7. There were two fewer outbreaks—the number now standing at 30. There was one additional COVID-related death reported. The number of hospital staff self-isolating went up by one to 375 which is placing continuing strain on the hospital system. Halton hospitalizations were unchanged at 29, Halton Public There were 127 new cases reported in Hamilton and 79 in Halton.

The province is reporting 1676 COVID hospitalizations—a decrease of 22 from the previous day’s reporting. ICU cases increased by six to 205. There were 32 deaths reported. There were just under 18,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 13 percent-the lowest rate since late March. There were nearly 30,000 vaccinations administered. Testing has also shown 2,700 new cases—an undercount due to ongoing testing limitations.