Children’s hospital coalition calls for major investment in kids’ healthcare

A coalition of children’s hospitals in Ontario, that includes Mac Kids has launched a campaign to coincide with the provincial election to urge government to pledge a billion dollars for children’s health care. Named the MakeKidsCount coalition, the group locally, says over 1,300 HHS pediatric patients currently are sidelined by surgery and procedure delays

The group is calling on leaders and candidates of all political parties to make kids’ health across all sectors a priority by adopting the 100 Day #MakeKidsCount Commitment.

To #MakeKidsCount, the Children’s Health Coalition wants the next government to commit to the following within the first 100 days in office:

1. Invest $1 billion over four years in the Make Kids Count Action Plan.

2. Convene a cross-sectoral children’s health summit with government, specialized children’s health care organizations, and health care providers to agree on principles for a long-term provincial Children’s Health Strategy.

3. Develop and release Ontario’s first-ever Children’s Health Strategy.

“Our kids have been waiting too long and the time for action is now,” says Bruce Squires, President of McMaster Children’s Hospital and VP Women’s and Children’s Health at Hamilton Health Sciences. “Our Children’s Health Coalition looks forward to collaborating with government to give our kids the investments they deserve and need.”

Currently at MCH, some 1,300 kids are waiting for pediatric surgeries and procedures. The number of children and youth waiting longer than clinically recommended has grown by 230 per cent at MCH.

Province-wide, more than 4,200 surgeries at children’s hospitals were cancelled between March 2020 and May 2021, and more than 209,000 non-surgical appointments and procedures were cancelled over that same period.

For more information https://www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/share/spine-surgery-makekidscount/