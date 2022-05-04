Tried to pick up 14-year-old girl

Hamilton Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspicious vehicle that was in the area of Ottawa Street South and Montclair Avenue in Hamilton yesterday.

On Monday, shortly before 8:00 a.m., a female youth, who is 14-years-of-age was approached by a male in his vehicle.

The driver told the youth to get into his vehicle however she did not comply.

The vehicle then fled and was last seen driving northbound on Ottawa Street South from King Street East.

No physical contact was initiated during the incident and no one was physically injured.

The vehicle was a newer model black 4-door sedan with tinted rear passenger windows

The suspect was a white male in his 20’s-average build, blonde hair, dark eyes, clean shaven wearing a black sweater or sweatshirt.

Hamilton Police are asking citizens who live in the area of Ottawa Street South between King Street East and Sherbrooke Street to review any exterior surveillance camera footage for the suspect vehicle described. They are looking between the times of 7:40 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Anyone with any information that could assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Division Two Detective Sergeant at 905-546-2907 or the Division Two Patrol Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com