Support Burlington Downtown merchants with a gift card

The Burlington Downtown Business Improvement Area (BDBA) has launched a new Gift Card as part of their efforts to support participating small businesses in the downtown core.

The Burlington Downtown Gift Card is now available to buy online at burlingtondowntown.ca/gift-cards in $25, $50, $100 and $200 denominations. https://burlingtondowntown.ca/gift-cards/

said Brian Dean, Executive Director of BDBA, adding: “By purchasing the Burlington Downtown Gift Card, residents can show their commitment and support to our small business community. The Gift Card gives them access to a wide range of businesses including those that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, such as restaurants, spas and fitness providers.”

The cards will also be offered to corporaste organization who can use them for employee and volunteer recognition gifts.

One of the first restaurants to sign up to accept the new Burlington Downtown Gift Card is Joe Dog’s Gasbar Grill. “The Gift Card will work to strengthen our community of business owners in Downtown Burlington. We are unique and do support each other so we signed up Joe Dog’s to help make this community even stronger!” said Mike Coles, Owner of Joe Dogs.

The Burlington Downtown Gift Card is issued by PACE Savings & Credit Union Limited. Card funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) or any other government deposit insurer or agency.

A frequently updated list of participating businesses who will be accepting the Gift Card as a form of payment is also available on the BDBA website. Corporate order requests can be made to: giftcards@burlingtondowntown.ca.