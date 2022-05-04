Stabilizing COVID picture reported in Ontario

Covid hospitalizations in Ontario were virtually unchanged from the previous day—down one case to 1698. ICU cases dropped by three to 199, the first time ICU cases have been below 200 since mid-April. There were 29 deaths recorded, most of them occurring over the past month. With 18,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is sitting at 14.3 percent. There were more than 30,000 vaccinations administered. New case counts are understated due to limitations on PCR testing but Public Health wa showing 2,488 new cases -down from 3,005 a week earlier. Dr. Peter Juni of the Ontario science table says he believes the peak of this wave of the pandemic has passed.

COVID Hospitalizations dropped by 11 in Hamilton to 153. There were fewer than six ICU cases with HHSC reporting “less than five” and St. Joes one case. Hamilton Public Health reported three new COVID deaths for a total of 545 since the pandemic began. Hamilton is dealing with 28 outbreaks-an increase of one from the previous day. There are 331 healthcare workers either self-isolating or sick with COVID, which continues to strain the system in Hamilton. Halton hospitalization were down by four to 26. While understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton reported 101 new cases and Halton 69.