Plant a free tree–help the environment

The City of Hamilton is giving away free private trees to Hamilton residents. They hope to have 3,000 residents plant a private tree on their property to improve air quality, fight climate change and increase property value. Trees must be planted on private property, preferably at the side or back of your home.

Pick-up Dates & Locations

Saturday June 4 & 11, 2022 – 8 am to 12 noon (30 minute pick-up time slots)

Forestry Yard 1301 Upper Ottawa Street

Tuesday June 7 & 14, 2022 – 4 pm to 8 pm (30 minute pick-up time slots)

Bayfront Park 200 Harbourfront Drive

To request a tree click here.

Some of the interesting varieties being offered are:

Ironwood

Sassafras

Eastern Flowering Dogwood

Eastern Redbud

Downy Serviceberry

Giveaway Details

Drive-thru contactless pickup. Rain or shine.

A variety of native tree species will be available, approximately 1 meter tall (2 gallon containers).

1 tree per address. Supplies are limited.

Identification with matching name and address is required for pickup.

Do not arrive before your scheduled window as your tree will not be available for pickup.

Homeowner is responsible to plant, water and maintain private tree.

Make sure there are no buried gas, hydro or water lines when you dig. Call or click before you dig – OntarioOneCall.ca