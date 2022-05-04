Hamilton COVID-19 transmission remains elevated, but has started decreasing

Hamilton Public Health reports the number of reported cases, wastewater signal, percent positivity, and number of individuals tested have recently begun to decrease, suggesting Hamilton is beyond the peak of transmission for this week. COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by nine to 144, while ICU cases stayed unchanged at under six. There were four additional outbreaks—the number now standing at 32. There was one additional COVID-related death reported. The number of hospital staff self-isolating went up by more than 30 to 374 which is placing strain on the hospital system. Halton hospitalizations were up by four to 29, Halton Public Health reported four additional deaths. There were 124 new cases reported in Hamilton and 52 in Halton.

Covid hospitalizations in Ontario were virtually unchanged from the previous day—down one case to 1698. ICU cases dropped by three to 199, the first time ICU cases have been below 200 since mid-April. There were 29 deaths recorded, most of them occurring over the past month. With 18,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is sitting at 14.3 percent. There were more than 30,000 vaccinations administered. New case counts are understated due to limitations on PCR testing but Public Health was showing 2,488 new cases -down from 3,005 a week earlier. Dr. Peter Juni of the Ontario science table says he believes the peak of this wave of the pandemic has passed.