Would-be robber changed his mind, left empty-handed

Hamilton Police are looking to identify a suspect that was involved in a botched armed robbery on the Hamilton Mountain.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, a lone male suspect entered a Husky gas station in the area of Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East. Upon entering the store, the suspect approached the clerk brandishing a black handgun and demanded cash. As the clerk motioned to open the till, the suspect ran out of the store prior to obtaining any cash.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot.

The suspect is described as follows:

Male

Medium build and height

Black hooded Under Armour sweatshirt

Grey sweatpants

Black gloves

Black Anyone who might have been in the area of Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East, are asked to review dash cameras for any suspicious activity. Area residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras from the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie by calling 905-546-2991 or Detective Constable Adam Kimber at 905-540-6322.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com