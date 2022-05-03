Province reports 1,699 COVID hospitalization and 15 deaths

The province is reporting 1699 COVID hospitalizations a slight improvement from a week earlier when there were 1730 in hospital with COVID. ICU cases declined from 219 to 202. Nearly 12,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 13.2 percent. There were 15 deaths reported. More than 22,000 vaccinations were administered. Case counts are understated sue to ongoing testing restrictions, but the province is reporting 1,547 new COVID cases, compared to 1,827 a week earlier.

Hamilton saw a spike in COVID hospitalizations, which coupled with 285 hospital staff self-isolating or sick is placing a significant stress on hospital facilities in Hamilton. ICU cases declined by two from Friday to six. Outbreaks are easing with 27 reported Monday, a decrease of six from Friday. Halton hospitalization dropped from 49 to 30 over the weekend. There was one death reported in Halton as well, Testing limitations result in new cases being undercounted, but Hamilton was reported with 68 new cases and Halton 30.