COVID hospital numbers drop in Hamilton, but three more deaths

COVID Hospitalizations dropped by 11 in Hamilton to 153. There were fewer than six ICU cases with HHSC reporting “less than five” and St. Joes one case. Hamilton Public Health reported three new COVID deaths for a total of 545 since the pandemic began. Hamilton is dealing with 28 outbreaks-an increase of one from the previous day. There are 331 healthcare workers either self-isolating or sick with COVID, which continues to strain the system in Hamilton. Halton hospitalization were down by four to 26. While understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton reported 101 new cases and Halton 69.

The province is reporting 1699 COVID hospitalizations a slight improvement from a week earlier when there were 1730 in hospital with COVID. ICU cases declined from 219 to 202. Nearly 12,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 13.2 percent. There were 15 deaths reported. More than 22,000 vaccinations were administered. Case counts are understated sue to ongoing testing restrictions, but the province is reporting 1,547 new COVID cases, compared to 1,827 a week earlier.