Province reporting 1275 COVID hospitalizations and no new deaths

With not all hospitals in Ontario reporting COVID statistics on weekends, the province reported 1275 hospitalizations and 211 ICU cases. There were no additional deaths reported-the first time that has occurred since early April. 11,849 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14 percent. Only 6,000 vaccinations were administered. Dur to limited testing, new case counts are understated, but provincial figures show the province had 1.275 new cases—more than 700 cases lower than a week earlier. The province also showed Hamilton with only 11 new cases and Halton 26.

Local hospitals are under severe strain because so many staff are either sick or self-isolating with COVID. Between HHSC and St Joes more than 430 health care workers are off, forcing the cancellation of many surgeries and shifting of patients to other hospital sites.