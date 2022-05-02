Kojo Damptey running for a council seat

Kojo Damptey. The head of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, announced his candidacy for Ward 14 councillor in the upcoming municipal elections in Hamilton.

He is scheduled to file papers Monday. A resident of Ward 14 for almost a decade, Damptey says he is running to foster collaborative change to build a Ward and city that is caring, safe, affordable, equitable, and responsive to Hamiltonians’ material needs. All these while building an inclusive, participatory democracy.

“My work as a change-maker, community builder, civic leader, musician, and educator provides a breadth and depth of knowledge, skills, and readiness needed to set Hamilton forward after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Damptey. “That’s why I am running to represent all residents of Ward 14 to create a Hamilton that looks out for every resident regardless of geography, gender, sexuality, income, status, or age.”

HCCI, worked with Hamilton Public Health in establishing community-focused walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics that provided vaccination for close to 10,000 Hamiltonians.

Born and raised in the Western African state of Ghana, Damptey moved to Hamilton as a teen to pursue an engineering degree which he completed at McMaster University. He has since called the West Mountain home while serving his community in various capacities.

The Hamilton Municipal elections will take place October 24, 2022. The Ward 14 seat is currently held by Terry Whitehead.