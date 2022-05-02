The Bay Observer
Former Board of Education Chair to contest Ward 4 Council seat
Former Board of Education Chair to contest Ward 4 Council seat

May 2, 2022

More new faces are popping up on this, the first day for nominations for Hamilton City Council. Alex Johnstone, currently a trustee and former Chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board announced in a video she will be running to replace Sam Merulla as Ward Four councillor. Johnstone has lived in the Ward for six years and she praised Merulla for his 22 years of service on Hamilton City Council. She says she will attempt to emulate the way Merulla paid attention to details in the neighbourhood and his personal attention to constituents’ concerns.

