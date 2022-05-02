COMPETITION FOR ALDERSHOT SEAT ON BURLINGTON COUNCIL

An Aldershot man has filed nomination papers for the position of Ward One City and Regional Councillor. Robert Radway cites community engagement, environment and development as issues for his attention if elected.

“Our community is changing and growing but we must consider all three priorities as we progress in our future in Aldershot”.

Radway is a high school teacher and lives with his family on Unsworth Avenue.

Mr. Radway is the first candidate to file papers for the October Ward One election. Incumbent Councillor Kelvin Galbraith has yet to file papers, but has publicly said that he will be running.

Burlington’s Ward One consists of all of Tyandaga, all of Aldershot and the western part of the Maple Community.

Rick Craven