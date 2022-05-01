Woman arrested after another hit-and-run — this time involving a 14-year old girl

A 14-year-old Hamilton female is in hospital with serious injuries after another hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian. The girl was walking on Parkdale Avenue North at the intersection of Roxborough Avenue with a group of friends when the driver of a 2005 Nissan Quest vehicle struck her. The female sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled the area.

With the assistance from the public, the motor vehicle has since been recovered and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

Due to the severity of injuries, the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and has assumed the investigation with assistance from Division 2 Criminal Investigation Detectives.

A 30 year old Hamilton woman has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Paterson the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com