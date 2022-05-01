West Hamilton to get a new French-language school

A new French-language school will be built on Rifle Range Road in West Hamilton. The $10.3 million project was announced by Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and MPP for Niagara West, It will create 271 student spaces and 49 licensed child care.

“We are pleased with this announcement, which provides for the construction of a new French-language public elementary school in the west end of the City of Hamilton,” said Benoît Fortin, Vice-Président of Conseil scolaire Viamonde. “This new school will strengthen Viamonde’s presence in the fifth largest city in the province where many French speaking families live and work. We thank the Government of Ontario, which, by investing in new French-language schools, recognizes the importance and specific needs of the Franco-Ontarian community across the province.”

The Conseil scolaire Viamonde is a public-secular French first language school board, and manages elementary and secondary schools in the Ontario Peninsula and the Greater Golden Horseshoe. The school board operates 41 elementary schools and 15 secondary schools within that area. It operates three schools in the Hamilton and Burlington area.