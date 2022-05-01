Ontario reporting 1410 COVID hospitalizations, 17 deaths

With not all hospitals in Ontario reporting COVID statistics on weekends, the province reported 1410 hospitalizations and 187 ICU cases. There were 17 additional deaths reported bringing the total to 12,842 since the beginning of the pandemic. 13,492 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14.7 percent. Nearly 17,000 vaccinations were administered. Dur to limited testing, new case counts are understated, nut provincial figures show the province had 2,243 new cases—more than 1,800 cases lower than a week earlier. The province also showed Hamilton with 97 new cases and Halton 51.

As of Friday Hamilton Public Health was reporting the local COVID picture is stable. Indicators such as hospital admissions and test positivity are stable, while the seven-day case average is dropping. The only increase seen is with wastewater sampling for COVID. Heading into the weekend hospitalizations were unchanged from Thursday at 146 and ICU cases were down by at least three, with HHSC reporting less than five ICU cases and St Joes reporting one. Local hospitals are under strain nonetheless, because so many staff are either sick or self-isolating with COVID. Between HHSC and St Joes more than 430 health care workers are off.