Ground broken for new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

Its taken decades, but shovels are finally hitting the ground to build a new West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH). The Government of Ontario has approved the start of construction to begin on the new Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) site following the closing of the project contract between EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare (EDIH) and HHS on April 29.

Joining Sam Oosterhoff, MPP Niagara West, at a ground-breaking ceremony Saturday, were Town of Lincoln Mayor, Sandra Easton, HHS President and CEO, Rob MacIsaac, and other representatives from the hospital, WLMH Foundation and West Niagara community.

The new WLMH will be built behind the existing facility, allowing the hospital to remain operational until the new one opens. EDIH has been awarded a $224 million contract to design, build and finance the project. The Ministry of Health funds approximately 90 per cent of the new hospital construction costs. The remaining approximately 10 per cent, as well as 100 per cent of furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) costs, are covered by the local share campaign, which is set at $50 million. The campaign is being led by the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation and its Take it to the Finish Campaign team, with support from the municipalities of Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln, and the Region of Niagara. The recent diagnostic imaging investments, including the new Computed Tomography (CT) scanner, will all transfer to the new building when it opens.

WLMH provides both inpatient services and outpatient services, including emergency services, complex and palliative care, surgery, and maternal and newborn care. The new WLMH will have twice the current operating room capacity, and offer 100-per-cent single-patient rooms. It will also offer walk-in care with access to specialists from across HHS specializing in cardiac, cancer and seniors’ care, as well as a birthing program.