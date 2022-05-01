From Wimbledon to Wandsworth Prison: Boris Becker sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

Former tennis golden boy Boris Becker has hit rock bottom after he was sentenced to serve 15 months in a prison only a couple of miles from Wimbledon, the scene of his tennis triumphs. Becker was found guilty of hiding about $4 Million (CDN) in assets after he was declared bankrupt in 2017 owning almost $50 Million. Friday Judge Deborah Taylor gave the six-time Grand Slam champion a 30-month sentence, of which he will serve half, for the fraud. Referring to Becker’s previous conviction for tax evasion in Germany in 2002, she told the former world number one: “You did not heed the warning you were given and the chance you were given by the suspended sentence and that is a significant aggravating factor…”

Becker’s life seemed to go downhill shortly after his tennis career ended in 1999. His marriage to Barbara Feltus ended after a notorious liaison in the broom cupboard of a London restaurant with a Russian model that resulted in the birth of their daughter. He variously earned money as a tennis commentator on British TV, as a professional poker player and wrote an autobiography. For three years he coached Novak Djokovic, during which time the Serbian player won six Grand Slam titles.

Becker wowed audiences with his booming shots

Becker won his first Wimbledon Championship as a 17-year old teen. Over a 14-year career he would win two more Wimbledon titles, two Australian Open titles and one US Open. There were also 13 Masters Series titles and an Olympic doubles gold medal. He was the first man to appear in seven Wimbledon finals. Becker remains popular in the UK where he has lived since 2012. With news of his sentencing, people took to twitter saying the wrong Boris had been jailed—a disparaging reference to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.