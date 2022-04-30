Three sustain serious injuries in downtown single-motor-vehicle collision

Three young men are in hospital with very serious injuries following a single-car crash late Friday night. Shortly before 11 P.M., a 21-year-old Hamilton man was driving a 2016 Volkswagen vehicle westbound on Hunter Street West towards the T-intersection at Queen Street South at the western end of the TH&B tunnel. The driver failed to negotiate the vehicle through the intersection and struck a fence along with protective concrete blocks. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle and caused portions of the concrete blocks to fall onto the railway tracks below. There were no other vehicles or pedestrians involved in this collision.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and paramedics transported the driver, along with two other passengers, both 19-year-old males from Hamilton, to hospital. It was determined at hospital that all three sustained critical injuries. These injuries included torso trauma and spinal fractures.

Due to the severity of injuries, the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was activated and has taken up the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision, are asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Paterson the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4755.

Investigators have not been able to rule out any contributing factors.

The intersection was closed for approximately 7 hours for the investigation and subsequent road maintenance.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com