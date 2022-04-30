Province reporting 1676 COVID hospitalizations and 188 in ICU

With not all hospitals in Ontario reporting COVID statistics on weekends, the province reported 1676 hospitalizations and 188 ICU cases. There were 13 additional deaths reported bringing the total to 12,825 since the beginning of the pandemic. 16,841 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 13.8 percent. More than 30,000 vaccinations were administered. Dur to limited testing, new case counts are understated, nut provincial figures show the province had 2,799 new cases—more than a thousand cases lower than a week earlier. The province also showed Hamilton with 159 new cases and Halton 100.

Hamilton Public Health continues to report the local COVID picture is stable. Indicators such as hospital admissions and test positivity are stable, while the seven-day case average is dropping. The only increase seen is with wastewater sampling for COVID. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged from Thursday at 146 and ICU cases were down by at least three, with HHSC reporting less than five ICU cases and St Joes reporting one. Local hospitals are under strain nonetheless, because so many staff are either sick or self-isolating with COVID. Between HHSC and St Joes more that 430 health care workers are off.