Hamilton providing drop-in centre for Ukrainian refugees and Hamilton host families

Hamilton community partners launch supports for Ukrainian newcomers and host families

As part of a community response to the Ukrainian war, the Ukrainian Canada Congress – Hamilton Chapter (UCC) in partnership with the City of Hamilton and community partners will launch a Ukrainian Welcome and Information Centre with an aim to support the resettlement of Ukrainian newcomers who have arrived in Hamilton and host families.

At the first drop-in event on May 2, Ukrainian newcomers and host families are invited to access a one-stop location for information and services including primary care and health, income supports, housing, education, child care, immigration and partnerships within Hamilton.

Ukrainian Welcome and Information Centre

The centre will be at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Resurrection (821 Upper Wentworth St. Hamilton, ON) on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm. Registration is not required. Public Health measures will be in place (masking, physical distancing and hand sanitizer). Translation services will be available on site.

The Ukrainian Welcome and Information Centre will offer future drop-in dates based on demand and need as new individuals and families arrive.

With the war in Ukraine it is anticipated tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war will make their way to Canada. The City of Hamilton is facilitating a local community response to support Ukrainian arrivals. Proactive coordination between local Ukrainian community, the City, immigration/resettlement agencies, public health and health care agencies, social services (housing and income supports), child care and education is needed to safely support and warmly welcome the arrival of Ukrainian newcomers.

Participating organizations include Ukrainian Canadian Congress with Ukraine Social Services, Red Cross, City of Hamilton, Ontario Works, Service Canada, primary care and mental health supports, Hamilton Immigration Partnership Council, YMCA Hamilton Burlington Brantford, Wesley, community employment services, YWCA Hamilton, Immigrant Working Centre, Hamilton Wentworth District School Board and Hamilton Wentworth District Catholic School Board.