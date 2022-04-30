Brazen armed robbery at Burlington Best Buy

As horrified customers and store employees looked on, four suspects entered the Best Buy located at 1200 Brant Street in Burlington brandishing knives and demanding cell phones and cash. The robbery took place Wednesday evening. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle was later recovered in Waterloo. No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the robbery.



Descriptions of three of the suspects are:

Suspect 1: Male, black, mid 20’s, 6’ to 6’2” tall, slim build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black mask (possibly a balaclava) and black/grey shoes.

Suspect 2: Male, black, slim build, 5′ 6″ to 6’ tall, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants and a black mask.

Suspect 3: Male, black, 250-270 lbs, wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash cam footage from the area last night around 7:50 pm to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.