Biking to beat Multiple Myeloma

In 2016 at the age of 49, David Boughner’s life changed significantly. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable blood cancer that 10 Canadians are diagnosed with every day. Since then, David has found a sense of empowerment and hope for the future in learning as much as he can about his disease and the significant progress being made into finding a cure.

When David began experiencing unusual back and rib pain in April of the same year, he decided to visit his general practitioner who chalked it up to a previous fall that had caused David rib damage. David returned to his doctor in June when his pain became so excruciating that he could hardly walk. He remembers leaving his doctor’s office and going directly to the Sunnybrook Hospital where he underwent a battery of tests including an x-ray and blood tests. Shortly afterward, he was shocked to be diagnosed with myeloma. Since then, David has received two stem cell transplants that have kept his myeloma at bay.

Heartened by the considerable research being done in Canada to improve the lives of people living with myeloma, David wants to do what he can to help by assisting with the inaugural Niagara Region Myeloma Canada Ride: Bike to Beat Myeloma taking place at 8:30 a.m on May 15, 2022, at the Port Robinson Community Centre. David believes that through these and other efforts, he can make a difference in the pursuit of finding a cure for this incurable disease.

The Niagara Myeloma Canada Ride promises to be a fun and fulfilling event for cyclists of varying levels, with a shorter, more leisurely 45 km route, and a more challenging 70 km route. Regardless of the option chosen, participants will have a great time cycling along scenic routes with other enthusiasts while raising crucial funds for a great cause. To register or donate, visit: www.myelomaride.ca

About Myeloma

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, 10 Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown. While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

To learn more, or to donate, please visit www.myeloma.ca. https://support.myeloma.ca/site/SPageServer/?pagename=myeloma_canada_ride