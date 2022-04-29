Slight rise in COVID hospitalizations in Ontario but positivity rate dropping

COVID hospitalizations rose by 18 cases in Ontario to 1,679, and ICU cases were up by 7 to 209. There were 19 deaths recorded as well. The province conducted more than 19,000 tests for a positivity rate of 13.2 percent—nearly three points lower than a week earlier. More than 33,000 vaccinations were administered. 87 percent of Ontario residents aged 5-plus are fully vaccinated and another three percent are partially vaccinated. With limited testing resulting in under-counting there were 2760 new cases reported-down 800 from the previous day.

COVID hospitalizations were up sharply in Hamilton after a dip Wednesday. Standing at 146 cases compared to 114 Wednesday. The ICU count was unchanged, however, at eight. Despite the uptick in hospitalizations, Hamilton Public Health described the current COVID transmission situation as “stable.” There are 33 outbreaks in Hamilton, down one and no new deaths. Halton hospitalizations also increased from 43 to 49 with no deaths. With the usual caveat that new cases counts are understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 179 new cases and Halton 87.