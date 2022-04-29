New head of Public Works in Hamilton

Carlyle Khan will take over as the General Manager, Public Works in Hamilton beginning May 30.

As head of public works Khan will oversee transit, parks maintenance, engineering, facilities management, fleet services, solid waste management, water supply and distribution, forestry, and wastewater and stormwater management.

Mr. Khan joins the City with over 30 years of experience focusing on Public Works. He has been employed with the City of Toronto since 2013. Currently, he holds the position of Director, Special Projects, where he is responsible for several high-level strategic projects, including the City of Toronto’s third Organics Processing Facility with renewable energy. Prior to that, Mr. Khan held the position of Deputy General Manager (Acting) where he was responsible for solid waste management services in the city.

Mr. Khan holds a Masters of Management Analytics, a Bachelor of Administrative Studies, a Diploma of Chemical Technology (Pharmaceutical). He has also completed the Advanced Leadership Development Program at the Schulich School of Business.

Mr. Khan takes over a department that underwent a major shakeup last fall over the sewer spill controversy.