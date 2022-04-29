Local COVID picture continues to stabilize

Hamilton Public Health continues to report the local COVID picture is stable. Indicators such as hospital admissions and test positivity are stable, while the seven-day case average is dropping. The only increase seen is with wastewater sampling for COVID. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were unchanged from Thursday at 146 and ICU cases were down by at least three, with HHSC reporting less than five ICU cases and St Joes reporting one. Local hospitals are under strain nonetheless, because so many staff are either sick or self-isolating with COVID. Between HHSC and St Joes more that 430 health care workers are off. Halton saw a decrease of eight Hospitalizations to 41. Hamilton now has 31 outbreaks=a decrease of two. Halton has 13 which is also down two from last reporting. Both Hamilton and Halton recorded one death. While daily case counts are understated due to testing limitations, both Hamilton and Halton recoded decreases—Hamilton down 24 to 155 and Halton down eight to 41.

COVID hospitalizations rose by 18 cases in Ontario to 1,679, and ICU cases were up by 7 to 209. There were 19 deaths recorded as well. The province conducted more than 19,000 tests for a positivity rate of 13.2 percent—nearly three points lower than a week earlier. More than 33,000 vaccinations were administered. 87 percent of Ontario residents aged 5-plus are fully vaccinated and another three percent are partially vaccinated. With limited testing resulting in under-counting there were 2760 new cases reported-down 800 from the previous day.