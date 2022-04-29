Donated formal wear available for students to choose from on May 9 and 17

With prom season approaching, the Halton District School Board will host open houses in May for students to select, at no cost, donated formal wear for upcoming prom or graduation events. Dresses, suits, shirts, ties will be available for students to browse at drop-in sessions

Called Fashion Forward, students will have the opportunity to view and try on formal wear in a friendly and welcoming environment. Students may select from a variety of new and gently-used attire that has been donated for proms, graduations and other special events. There are many diﬀerent styles, colours and sizes of formal dresses available as well as suits, shirts, ties and shoes.

The dates to browse for formal wear are Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 17. Each open house runs from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Elsie MacGill Secondary School (1410 Bronte St S, Milton).

Students are required to bring student identiﬁcation to the open house they attend.

For additional information, contact:

Danielle Dunlop, School Child & Youth Counsellor Charles R. Beaudoin Public School

905-749-3113 | dunlopd@hdsb.ca