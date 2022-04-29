Confederate Flag: Hamilton Community leaders call for laws against hate symbols

At a news conference at Hamilton City Hall, the display of a Confederate flag on a Guyatt Road home was roundly condemned. On hand to call for stricter laws to deal with the display of hate symbols were Hamilton Anti Racism Resource Centre Executive Director Lyndon George and Kojo Damptey of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion.

Glanbrook resident Amie Archibald Varley, a registered nurse, first spotted and photographed the flag and posted it on social media. She described her experience at the news conference.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger I said he recognized the harm that is caused by symbols like the confederate flag and said he supports legislation that would prevent such symbols being displayed on private property. “I would say to the family on Guyatt road, take the flag down.” CBC Hamilton visited the homeowner who said they didn’t see anything wrong with the flag.