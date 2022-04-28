Some signs of progress in Ontario COVID hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations dropped by more than 70 to 1661, and ICU cases declined by nine to 202.There were 21 additional deaths reported. Nearly 19,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14.5 percent. A week ago, the rate was 18.3 percent. There were just over 34,000 vaccinations administered. 3,560 new cases were detected on limited testing. For the fourth straight day the number of COVID recoveries has exceeded the daily new case count.

Hamilton Public health says COVID 19 transmission in Hamilton appears to have stabilized

In an update to its website COVID report Hamilton Public Health noted:

• The number of reported cases has most recently been decreasing suggesting Hamilton is at or even beyond the peak of transmission

• Percent positivity, number of individuals tested, and new hospitalizations have stabilized when looking over the last 2 weeks

• The most recently available wastewater data (up to April 20) continues to show increasing trends

• This ongoing wave is consistent with what was predicted to follow the recent lifting of mandated public health measures and with the increasing frequency of the more transmissible BA.2 sub-variant (now believed to be at ~100%)

With the announcement Hamilton Public Health reported a decline in COVID hospitalizations of 32 to 114. ICU cases were unchanged at eight. There were no deaths reported. There are 34 outbreaks=one more than Tuesday’s reporting. It was a similar story in Halton where hospitalizations declined by nine to 43, also with no deaths reported. Limited testing results in understated new case counts, but Hamilton was showing 200 cases and Halton 84.