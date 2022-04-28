Live theatre returns to Dundas with Shrek, the Musical

Connect Theatre in Dundas is back with live performances after a two-year COVID hiatus. They will be presenting Shrek The Musical starring Nicholas Paolone (Hometown: Brampton) as Shrek, Joelle Hynes (Rockton) and Molly Taylor (Dundas) as Fiona, Kobe Banks (Dundas) as Donkey, Lennox Maximus (Hamilton) as Lord Farquaad, Nydia Ramos (Hamilton) and Tanya Bell (Dundas) as Dragon, Giselle Magie (Dundas) and Jordi Banks (Dundas) as Gingy, Layne Mckellar (Hamilton) and Ciara Kinsella (Dundas) as Pinocchio.

Based on the 2001 Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animated film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Connect Theatre’s production of Shrek The Musical is produced by Paula Penton (Ancaster) and Mariah Loaker (Dundas); directed by Paula Penton (Ancaster); with musical direction by Christopher Bee (St. Catharines); choreography by Mariah Loaker (Dundas), Jordi Banks (Dundas) and Taylor Frisina.

All attendees are required to wear a face covering and show proof of double vaccination if over the age of 12. Capacity limits and physical distancing measures have been put into place to ensure the safety of our actors and audience members.

PAULA PENTON (Producer/Director) is a graduate of McMaster University and a teacher at Bernie Custis Secondary School. Paula founded Connect Theatre with the support of The Dundas Baptist Church. She worked on several musicals with the HWDSB before founding Connect Theatre in 2017. Paula directed and produced Connect Theatre’s productions of Footloose, Guys and Dolls and Mamma Mia.

MARIAH LOAKER (Producer/Choreographer) is a graduate of the Musical Theatre Performance Program at Sheridan College. This is Mariah’s fourth production with Connect Theatre. After being the vocal director for Footloose, Guys and Doll and Mamma Mia, she had stepped into the role of Choreographer for the very first time with Shrek the Musical.

CHRISTOPHER BEE (Musical Director) has been an arranger, performer and instructor of vocal and instrumental music for over 15 years. Christopher has been the Musical Director for many productions in the Hamilton area .

Connect Theatre was founded in 2017 and has produced four successful musicals including 13 The Musical, Footloose, Guys and Dolls, and Mamma Mia.

The show will run May 5, 2022 to May 15, 2022 at Dundas Baptist Church – 201 Governors Rd, Dundas, ON.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at https://www.connecttheatre.com/tickets

Website: https://www.connecttheatre.com/

Facebook: @connecttheatre

Instagram: @connect.theatre.project