Hamilton Ward Five will be hotly contested

One of the city Wards that will no doubt attract many candidates is Ward Five—the east Hamilton-Stoney Creek riding that was the domain of Chad Collins before he was elected to Parliament. Off the mark early is Matt Francis, who has already made an appointment to file nomination papers on Monday. Francis, who lives in the ward in the Davis Creek Community with his wife and two children, was a former employee in the City Clerk’s office. He worked on Collins’ successful campaign in the last federal election.

He told the Bay Observer that transparency at city hall is a key issue. “People have lost trust,” he told the Bay Observer, “I want to be part of restoring that trust.” Francis was active in the #save our Pier” campaign in the Hamilton Beach Community which opposed the Federal Government’s move to restrict access to the Beach Canal Pier. In terms of local issues he says the prospect of paid parking in Stoney Creek is of concern to residents.