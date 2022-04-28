Hamilton COVID hospitalizations increase but Public Health calls situation stable.

COVID hospitalizations were up sharply in Hamilton after a dip Wednesday. Standing at 146 cases compared to 114 Wednesday. The ICU count was unchanged, however, at eight. Despite the uptick in hospitalizations, Hamilton Public Health described the current COVID transmission situation as “stable.” There are 33 outbreaks in Hamilton, down one and no new deaths. Halton hospitalizations also increased from 43 to 49 with no deaths. With the usual caveat that new cases counts are understated due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 179 new cases and Halton 87.

COVID hospitalizations dropped by more than 70 to 1661, and ICU cases declined by nine to 202.There were 21 additional deaths reported. Nearly 19,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 14.5 percent. A week ago, the rate was 18.3 percent. There were just over 34,000 vaccinations administered. 3,560 new cases were detected on limited testing. For the fourth straight day the number of COVID recoveries has exceeded the daily new case count.